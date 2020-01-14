LONDON, ONT -- A new study is aiming to explore veteran’s beliefs about confidentiality in the health care system and whether or not that prevents those seeking help for a trauma known as moral injury.

Many veterans are known to suffer from a type of psychological distress known as moral injury.

It’s a distress that occurs when a person is involved, witnesses, or does not prevent acts that are considered morally wrong.

This type of trauma has been known to increase the risk for developing PTSD.

The study out of Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ont will explore a perceived lack of confidentiality in mental health treatment.

“Since some events that induce moral injuries are ethically ambiguous, it’s possible that military personnel may withhold details of their trauma or even avoid seeking help due to worries about confidentiality,” says Dr. Anthony Nazarov at Lawson in a release.

The study will last two years and will involve interviewing Canadian Armed Forces Veterans receiving care at the St. Joseph’s Health Care London’s Operational Stress Injury Clinic.

Another tool the survey will use is online surveys for military personnel and veterans across the country.

Dr. Don Richardson with Lawson says there is much more work to be done in reducing stigmas and barriers.

“If Veterans do not feel comfortable disclosing certain details because of perceived mistrust related to privacy, we need to know why that is and what we can do to address this issue.”