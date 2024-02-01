LONDON
London

    • Fatal pedestrian crash involving dump truck

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP are investigating after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

    Around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Norfolk detachment as well as EMS, were called to the scene on Erie Boulevard in Long Point for a crash involving a dump truck.

    According to police, the pedestrian was struck and killed by the vehicle while walking along the roadway.

    The victim has been identified as an 86-year-old Oxford County resident.

    Police said the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is actively cooperating with investigators.

    Erie Boulevard, between Austin Parkway and Beach Avenue, was closed for the next several hours but has since reopened.

    No charges have been laid and police said the investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News