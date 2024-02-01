Fatal pedestrian crash involving dump truck
OPP are investigating after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Norfolk detachment as well as EMS, were called to the scene on Erie Boulevard in Long Point for a crash involving a dump truck.
According to police, the pedestrian was struck and killed by the vehicle while walking along the roadway.
The victim has been identified as an 86-year-old Oxford County resident.
Police said the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is actively cooperating with investigators.
Erie Boulevard, between Austin Parkway and Beach Avenue, was closed for the next several hours but has since reopened.
No charges have been laid and police said the investigation is ongoing.
