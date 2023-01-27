Fatal Fire in St. Thomas

St. Thomas Fire officials have confirmed one person has died after a fire near the downtown core.

The blaze in a six-unit apartment building at 17 Mitchell St. broke out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Most residents were alerted by smoke alarms and exited as firefighters arrived.

However, one person inside a heavily damaged upper-floor unit remained inside as firefighters rushed in.

“Once they entered the apartment, they did find the one resident in the apartment deceased,” stated Kim Destun, the chief fire prevention officer with St. Thomas fire.

The resident was rushed to the hospital in an attempt to save their life.

No name has been released.

A dozen residents have been displaced. Many are temporarily staying at a local hotel.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is expected on the scene Friday.

The blaze is not considered suspicious.