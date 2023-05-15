Fatal crash near Ingersoll, Ont.
One person from London is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Oxford Township over the weekend.
Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, OP responded to a three-vehicle crash at a Highway 19 address north of Sweaburg Road.
According to police, the crash involved an SUV with one occupant, a motor vehicle with one occupant and a mini van with five occupants.
The driver of the motor vehicle, a 32-year-old from London, Ont. was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
The five occupants of the mini van were also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver the SUV was uninjured.
The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation and police are asking anyone that may have been travelling along Highway 401 in the eastbound lanes from London and exited onto Highway 19 is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Global, economic security top priorities as Trudeau heads to South Korea, G7 summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to leave Monday for a weeklong trip to Asia, where he will make his first official visit to South Korea and attend the G7 leaders' summit in Japan.
U.K. promises more arms for Ukraine as Zelenskyy meets Sunak on European tour
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Britain Monday on his whirlwind European tour, as the staunch ally of Kyiv promised to give Ukraine hundreds more missiles and attack drones in an effort to change the course of the war.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
Study: Political climate in the first 25 years of life can determine critical thinking ability
Does critical thought require a democratic society? A new study suggests it does, particularly within the first 25 years of someone’s life – a window of ‘developmental thinking’ that is shaped by political, social and economic factors.
Powerful cyclone floods homes, cuts communications in western Myanmar; at least 6 dead, 700 injured
Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 3.6 metres deep along western Myanmar's coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia's least developed countries.
As Erdogan's votes dip, Turkiye appears headed to a runoff presidential race
Turkiye's presidential elections appeared to be heading toward a second-round runoff on Monday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with a firm grip for 20 years, leading over his chief challenger, but falling short of the votes needed for an outright win.
'They want change': Opposition parties win big in Thailand election on promises of reform
Ballots tallied Monday showed voters in Thailand wanted change after nine years under a former general who took power in a coup, with the main opposition parties easily besting other contenders in the general election.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Kitchener
-
'We just want to matter like everyone else': Groups in Waterloo region gather in grief, hope for Red Dress walk
People took to the streets of Kitchener Sunday to remember lost mothers, daughters and sisters.
-
Roads reopen following downtown Kitchener crash
Regional police were at the intersection of Cedar Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener on Sunday afternoon investigating what appeared to be a serious crash.
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
Windsor
-
5 people displaced in overnight house fire
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $175,000 after an overnight house fire in Windsor. Crews were called to the 4700 block of Hunt Club Crescent in South Windsor around 2 a.m.
-
Over $400,000 in damages in Essex house fire, firefighter taken to hospital
A massive house fire broke out in the 10 block of Dana Street in Essex around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
-
New home offering 24/7 support for men with developmental disabilities coming soon
A Windsor, Ont. family on Pierre Avenue is building what they consider a revolutionary approach to offer support to individuals with developmental disabilities.
Barrie
-
Vacant home goes up in flames in Barrie's south-east end
Barrie fire crews were on the scene of a large house fire in the southeastern end of the city on Sunday.
-
4-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital in Mono, Ont.
Three people are in hospital after four vehicles crashed in Mono, Ont. on Highway 10.
-
Missing person found dead in Lake of Bays
Huntsville OPP said the 22-year-old man went missing in the Lake of Bays area on May 10.
Northern Ontario
-
Former RCMP officers call on Ontario to get to the bottom of $372M in suspicious casino transactions
-
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Ottawa
-
Police funeral for OPP Sgt. Mueller set for Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre
The funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty will be held on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Deadly weekend on Ottawa's roads
Four people have been killed in traffic collisions on Ottawa-area roads so far this weekend. On Saturday, one person died in a single-vehicle crash on 9th Line Road in Ottawa's south end.
-
Celebrating mom in Ottawa on Mother's Day
Enthusiastic cheers filled Dow’s Lake on Sunday morning, as hundreds of people cheered on runners at the annual Mother’s Day Flower Run.
Toronto
-
Polling shows Chow leading Toronto mayoral race as candidates prepare to square off in tonight’s debate
Olivia Chow continues to grow her significant lead in the polls, while she and other top candidates prepare to square off tonight in the first major debate ahead of Toronto’s mayoral by-election next month.
-
Ontario man set to appear in court for lethal powder case
A 57-year-old Mississauga, Ont., man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of killing themselves is set to appear in court today.
-
Montreal
-
Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs
More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Montreal seniors score deal to keep beloved bocce club open until 2025
After months of uncertainty, an agreement has been reached to keep a bocce club in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough open until 2025.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff sound alarm on low wages as strike continues
CUPE members say school support staff incomes in Halifax are not enough, even with the new deal.
-
Nova Scotia man faces several charges after struggle, standoff with police
RCMP say a 25-year-old man from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley faces several charges including assault of a police officer following an incident on Friday.
-
Halifax’s rent prices up 25 per cent compared to 2022: survey
According to a national rental report, Nova Scotia’s largest city is seeing a 25 per cent increase in rent compared to this time last year.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search Birds Hill Park for suspected car thieves
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
-
Families celebrate Indigenous motherhood at Manitoba Museum
A sold-out tour at the Manitoba Museum brought people downtown to learn about traditional motherhood this weekend.
-
Calgary
-
Calgary Liberal MP airs voicemails with death threats, racist and homophobic slurs against him and family
Calgary Skyview Liberal Member of Parliament George Chahal is giving the public a glimpse of the vitriol his staff members have to deal with at his constituency office.
-
-
Polling shows 'most competitive election' as Alberta campaigns wrap second week
As the front-running UCP and NDP complete their second week of campaigning, new numbers suggest Alberta could be in for an extremely close sprint to the finish line.
Edmonton
-
-
Marchessault helps Golden Knights eliminate Oilers from playoffs
The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Edmonton Oilers from Stanley Cup contention and advanced to the NHL's Western Conference final with a 5-2 road win Sunday.
-
Wildfire in Leduc County contained
A wildfire burning west of the town of Devon on Saturday is now contained.
Vancouver
-
Father and son stabbed at Surrey Memorial Hospital, sources say
RCMP were called to Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday to respond to a “physical altercation” between a patient and two visitors at the hospital, Fraser Health Authority says.
-
'Record breaking': Dry, hot conditions exacerbate wildfires in Northern B.C.
The unseasonably hot, dry weather is proving to be a challenge for emergency crews responding to wildfires in B.C., according to the province.
-
Coyote bites 6-year-old at Burnaby festival
In a terrifying turn of events, a six-year-old girl was attacked by a coyote Sunday morning while attending the Burnaby Blooms festival in Deer Lake Park with her family.