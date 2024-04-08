LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in west London, Ont.

    Collision at Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road in London, Ont. on April 8, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Collision at Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road in London, Ont. on April 8, 2024. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    Share

    Just before 2 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a collision at the corner of Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road.

    A recycling truck collided with a passenger vehicle— sending it into the ditch.

    The driver of the passenger vehicle died on scene.

    London police closed Oxford Street between Old River Road and Gideon Drive for several hours for their investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News