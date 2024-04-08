Fatal crash in west London, Ont.
Just before 2 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a collision at the corner of Oxford Street West and Woodhull Road.
A recycling truck collided with a passenger vehicle— sending it into the ditch.
The driver of the passenger vehicle died on scene.
London police closed Oxford Street between Old River Road and Gideon Drive for several hours for their investigation.
