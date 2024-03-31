Fatal crash in Perth County

One person has died following multi-vehicle crash in Perth County.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services from Wellington, Perth and Mapleton responded the three-vehicle crash on Line 86 between Road 121 and Road 124 in Perth East.

A 64-year-old resident of North Perth was pronounced deceased at the scene, one person was transported to a trauma center by ORNGE air ambulance and, four people were transported to local hospital.

Perth Line 86 was closed between Road 121 and Road 124 while the investigation continues.