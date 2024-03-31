LONDON
London

    • Fatal crash in Perth County

    opp
    Share

    One person has died following multi-vehicle crash in Perth County.

    Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, emergency services from Wellington, Perth and Mapleton responded the three-vehicle crash on Line 86 between Road 121 and Road 124 in Perth East.

    A 64-year-old resident of North Perth was pronounced deceased at the scene, one person was transported to a trauma center by ORNGE air ambulance and, four people were transported to local hospital.

    Perth Line 86 was closed between Road 121 and Road 124 while the investigation continues.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google's April Fool's Day joke

    Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin loved pulling pranks, so much so they began rolling outlandish ideas every April Fool's Day not long after starting their company more than a quarter century ago. One year, Google posted a job opening for a Copernicus research center on the moon. Another year, the company said it planned to roll out a "scratch and sniff" feature on its search engine.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News