Fatal crash in Elgin County, Saturday evening
Highway 63 in North Bay is closed Wednesday following a fatal motor vehicle collision, Ontario Provincial Police said.
London, Ont. -
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Wilson Line in Malahide Township.
Emergency crews were called to the area just before five this evening, for a collision.
OPP say one person died in the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released
It's unclear if more than one vehicle was involved in this accident.