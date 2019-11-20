

CTVNewsLondon.ca





LONDON, Ont. -- All westbound lanes of Highway 402 were closed Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash.

The highway was shut down westbound at Indian Road shortly before 4 p.m. following a multi-vehicle crash near Christina Street.

The collision appeared to involve multiple transport trucks, but no further details have been released.

At least one person has died, but it is unclear if there are any additional injuries.

Lambton County OPP remain on scene and a lengthy closure is expected.