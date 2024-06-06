Fatal collision east of London, Ont
One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to Shaw Road between Dundas and Trafalgar streets just after 1:30 p.m.
OPP say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A second was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for the investigation.
BREAKING Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet on last day of legislative session
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Boeing's astronaut capsule arrives at the space station after thruster trouble
Boeing’s new capsule arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday, delayed by last-minute thruster trouble that almost derailed the docking for this first test flight with astronauts.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism 'duplicitous': Muslim groups
Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.
Missing coyote decoys at Waterloo Park won’t be replaced
Plastic coyotes, set up around Waterloo Park to scare off geese, have now been missing for more than a month.
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
Barrie marks 80th anniversary of D-Day with parade and ceremony
Hundreds of people attended a parade Thursday in downtown Barrie, marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Barrie couple's truck stolen along with specialized wheels for 2-legged dog
A Barrie couple is reeling after their pickup truck was stolen from their home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue while they slept. But the couple says losing their vehicle isn't what they're most bothered about; it's the loss of a special set of wheels that were in the back of the truck that really upsets them.
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Heavy rain causing flooding in Ottawa, including part of Highway 417
A heavy downpour of rain is causing isolated flooding in Ottawa, including part of Highway 417.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa.
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
Pro-Palestinian supporters occupy McGill University administration building
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university said they are barricading themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
Poilievre calls on Liberals to refuse exemption for Montreal supervised drug-use site
The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada has asked the federal government to refuse an exemption requested by a safe drug use site in Montreal's St-Henri neighbourhood after nearby residents have raised concerns about their safety.
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
'We are forever in your debt': Those who fought and died remembered during Moncton's D-Day ceremony
Government officials, Second World War veterans and spectators gathered at the Moncton Cenotaph in Moncton, N.B., Thursday afternoon to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Elderly woman dies after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Wolfville Ridge: N.S. RCMP
An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
Charges dismissed against pair accused of harassing N.S. medical officer during COVID
A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed charges against two people accused of harassing the province's chief medical officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the case had taken took long to reach the trial stage.
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
'It's difficult for everyone': CFIB asking for city to help businesses impacted during construction season
As construction season ramps up in Winnipeg, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business is calling on the city to provide support to those businesses that are impacted by the work and corresponding road closures.
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
Here's how Calgary's water main break is affecting surrounding communities
A major water main break in northwest Calgary is forcing some communities surrounding the city to adapt.
-
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
-
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Driver in critical condition after 'unknown object' flew through windshield on Highway 1
A driver is in critical condition after a unknown object flew through their windshield while they were travelling along Highway 1 Thursday.
Italian Day on the Drive and other things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend
The summer festival season has arrived in Metro Vancouver, with several street parties on tap this weekend, led by the venerable Italian Day on Commercial Drive.
Pool playing at B.C. pub leads to liquor licence suspension
A Vancouver restaurant has had its liquor licence suspended for three days after an inspector caught patrons playing pool, according to a decision from the regulator.