Fatal collision east of London, Ont

    A fatal collision occurred on Shaw Road on June 6, 2024.
    One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to Shaw Road between Dundas and Trafalgar streets just after 1:30 p.m.

    OPP say one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    A second was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The road was closed for the investigation.

