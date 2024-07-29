LONDON
London

    • Fatal agricultural accident in Elgin County

    OPP investigate a fatal agricultural accident on Walnut Line in Elgin County (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) OPP investigate a fatal agricultural accident on Walnut Line in Elgin County (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
    One person has died in an agricultural accident in Elgin County.

    Police were called around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon to a scene on Walnut Line in the community of Iona.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    - with files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe 

