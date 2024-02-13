LONDON
London

Farming celebrated during Canadian Agriculture Day

A farmer is seen combining beans in Huron County in this 2016 file photo. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A farmer is seen combining beans in Huron County in this 2016 file photo. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
Share

Today marks Canadian Agricultural Day — a federally-designated day to celebrate the contributions of farms and farming to the country.

In Ontario alone, agriculture contributes $47 billion to the province’s gross domestic product.

Agriculture provides 860,000 Ontarians with jobs, both directly and indirectly, through food production, packaging, and exporting.

A staggering 12 million acres of land in Ontario is being used for agriculture and food production, which leads to $20 billion in exports every single year.

Agriculture is also the heartbeat of most communities outside of Canada’s major cities, providing employment and a sense of community to thousands of Canadians. 

Most of that production in Ontario is in our region.

In fact, Huron County is the most agriculturally-productive county in all of Ontario.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH

WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News