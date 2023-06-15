Farmers ‘opening the gate’ to consumers this weekend in Huron County

Tim and Donna Prior are pretty proud of the animals they raise on their wagyu beef cattle farm near Brussels, Ont., and they want you to see it.

“I think as food producers, it’s our duty to give back to our consumers by opening up. Come and ask us questions,” said Tim Prior, whose been raising wagyu beef with his wife for the past 13 years.

This Saturday, the Prior’s and neighbouring Hallahan’s will be opening up their respective farms to strangers. The Huron County Farm Crawl is an extension of Farm and Food Care’s Breakfast on the Farm program that’s been inviting city folks for an on-farm experience since 2013.

“We wanted to open up our doors to get non-farmers out to come and see what a real farm is. See all the technology we have and all the things we’ve upgraded from our old tie stall barn,” said Sarah Hallahan, who is planning on taking over her family’s 7th generation dairy farm after she’s done school.

At the Hallahan’s near Belgrave, Ont., the cows literally milk themselves. Two robots greet the Hallahan’s 60 Holsteins and milk them when they want to be milked.

Grazing Meadows Wagyu near Brussels, as seen on June 15, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“From what we had 40 years ago, here, the buckets, and shovels, and wheelbarrows, into the high tech equipment we have now. It’s been quite a change in technology for us, too. And we just want to show off a bit,” said Steve Hallahan.

The Breakfast on the Farm program was designed to let consumers hear directly from the men and women who make Ontario meat, milk, grains, and veggies, in the fields and barns they make it in. Free breakfast is a bonus.

Steve Hallahan and his daughter, Sarah, at their dairy farm near Belgrave on June 15, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“My urban folks that come here to the farm, we love telling them our story, love sharing it, because they don’t know. Let’s face it, we don’t how they live and work. It’s nice sharing that with everybody, and having a great experience on the farm,” said Prior.

To learn more and pre-register for the June 17 Breakfast on the Farm-Huron County Farm Crawl, follow this link.