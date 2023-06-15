Farmers ‘opening the gate’ to consumers this weekend in Huron County
Tim and Donna Prior are pretty proud of the animals they raise on their wagyu beef cattle farm near Brussels, Ont., and they want you to see it.
“I think as food producers, it’s our duty to give back to our consumers by opening up. Come and ask us questions,” said Tim Prior, whose been raising wagyu beef with his wife for the past 13 years.
This Saturday, the Prior’s and neighbouring Hallahan’s will be opening up their respective farms to strangers. The Huron County Farm Crawl is an extension of Farm and Food Care’s Breakfast on the Farm program that’s been inviting city folks for an on-farm experience since 2013.
“We wanted to open up our doors to get non-farmers out to come and see what a real farm is. See all the technology we have and all the things we’ve upgraded from our old tie stall barn,” said Sarah Hallahan, who is planning on taking over her family’s 7th generation dairy farm after she’s done school.
At the Hallahan’s near Belgrave, Ont., the cows literally milk themselves. Two robots greet the Hallahan’s 60 Holsteins and milk them when they want to be milked.
Grazing Meadows Wagyu near Brussels, as seen on June 15, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“From what we had 40 years ago, here, the buckets, and shovels, and wheelbarrows, into the high tech equipment we have now. It’s been quite a change in technology for us, too. And we just want to show off a bit,” said Steve Hallahan.
The Breakfast on the Farm program was designed to let consumers hear directly from the men and women who make Ontario meat, milk, grains, and veggies, in the fields and barns they make it in. Free breakfast is a bonus.
Steve Hallahan and his daughter, Sarah, at their dairy farm near Belgrave on June 15, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“My urban folks that come here to the farm, we love telling them our story, love sharing it, because they don’t know. Let’s face it, we don’t how they live and work. It’s nice sharing that with everybody, and having a great experience on the farm,” said Prior.
To learn more and pre-register for the June 17 Breakfast on the Farm-Huron County Farm Crawl, follow this link.
London Top Stories
-
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
Kitchener
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
Windsor
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
Town of Amherstburg looking for visionaries to restore Belle Vue house
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Former NHL player's young widow chronicles love and loss in inspiring memoir
The wife of a former NHL player who died suddenly in 2020 following a brain bleed has published a book about their love story and life after loss to help and inspire others dealing with grief.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil
Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mayoral candidates to square off in CP24 debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race will all square off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
-
Canada's Wonderland by gondola: Is Vaughan really getting an aerial transit system?
In a white paper proposal viewed by CTV News Toronto, a gondola system was explored as one way to cut travel times in Vaughan, Ont. significantly.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
Jeep driver accused of hitting pedestrian, vowing to call 911 but then driving away
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a man accused in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured.
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
An Edmonton soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Man found dead in southwest Edmonton was shot: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in an alley in southwest Edmonton earlier this week died of gunshot wounds.
Vancouver
-
BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources
The Crown utility in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028.
-
'Selling Sunset' stars on Netflix record, real estate tips and first impressions of Vancouver
Ahead of a meet-and-greet with fans and clients in downtown Vancouver, the stars of Netflix's hit reality show "Selling Sunset" sat down with CTV Morning Live Thursday.
-
Evacuation ends in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., as resident recalls terror when fire loomed
Tumbler Ridge resident Joline Couture feared the worst last week as she prepared to pack up and leave under an evacuation order as wildfires loomed outside the small community in British Columbia's northeast.