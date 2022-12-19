Fanshawe cuts all ties with Paul Haggis

Fanshawe College is revoking an honorary degree given to Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis.

Haggis studied cinematography at the London school.

In 2006 the college awarded him an honorary degree and established a scholarship with the Thames Valley District School Board in his honour.

According to a statement from Fanshawe, the scholarship has also been cancelled.

The school also said it has removed all images and references to Haggis from the campus and its website.

In November, Haggis was found liable in a U.S. civil court and ordered to pay $10-million to a woman who accused him of rape.