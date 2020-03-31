LONDON, ONT. -- Students at a Fanshawe College residence are being relocated after a student living who was living there is "presumptive positive" for COVID-19, a Fanshawe official says.

Brenda Henry, a senior manager at the college, says the case is being monitored by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

She says the college is unsure when the tests results will be returned.

"As a precautionary measure, the remaining students in residence are being relocated to two buildings, with only one person per unit," Henry says.

"This will help protect everyone's health and safety and readily allow students to follow MLHU guidelines to self isolate if they are unwell for any reason."

She says the college continues to follow cleaning guidelines set out by public health authorities.

"In keeping with social distancing measures, the college has also restricted elevator occupancy to one person," she says.