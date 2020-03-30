LONDON, ONT. -- Amid COVID-19 concerns, Fanshawe College has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies and the Western Mustangs have announced its Season of Celebration.

They were to take place June 9-11 but have now been pushed back until sometime in the fall.

“We know this will be a disappointment to our graduating students,” says Michele Beaudoin, vice president of student services in a news release.

“They have persevered through a very difficult time to complete their studies under extraordinary circumstances and we are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Many classes have moved online in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 outbreak has also resulted in the cancellation of the Annual Mustangs Athletic Gala.

But now officials have chosen to designate the month of April as the "Mustangs Season of Celebration."

Every day, a Western athlete or team will be recognized on the Mustangs' social media feed.

All posts will be made through the @westernmustangs official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts at 1 p.m. starting Tuesday March 31.

It will begin with finalists for Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, the F.W.P. Jones Trophy, and the Dr. Claude Brown Memorial Trophy.