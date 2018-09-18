

CTV London





Throngs of NHL fans - or more accurately - Toronto Maple Leafs fans have descended up the tiny town of Lucan for Kraft Hockeyville.

Fans clamored for autographs early Tuesday morning from Leaf stars and former London Knights Mitch Marner, Nazem Kadri and John Tavares.

This will mark Tavares' debut in a preseason game as a member of the Leafs after signing as a free agent this summer.

Lucan was named the winner of Kraft Hockeyville in April.

The town received $250,000 in arena upgrades and will host an NHL pre-season game tonight featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.

Lucan won after more than 9 million votes were cast across Canada.

Lucan made the final four and beat out rivals High River, Alta., Huntingdon, Que., and Lafleche, Sask.

The puck drops in Lucan at 7:30 p.m. The game is sold out.