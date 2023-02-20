Family time on Family Day

Thousands of people got out to enjoy Family Day Monday by taking in the mild winter weather and getting their fill in more ways than one.

East Lions Community Centre in London, Ont. was serving up free pancakes and plenty of recreational activities.

“Well the highlight has definitely been the pancakes for sure,” said Alana Brant, the manager at the east London facility. “We will probably make close to 3,000 pancakes.”

Londoners were also participating in a number of different activities, like swimming, arts and crafts, and taking in entertainment.

Three generations of the Coulston family took in the fun. Grandmother Bev was joined by her daughter-in-law Jessica, her children Olivia and Claira, along with her other son Tyler.

“It’s been a great day, just beautiful,” said Bev. “Family is very importantly me so to be here with Claira and Tyler and Olivia and Jess. It’s my world and it just makes me so happy.”

East Lions wasn’t the only spot with plenty of activity on this day. The City of London opened many of its other community centres as well so families could enjoy time together.

“Some sports and we’ve had some arts and crafts. We’ve had an interactive balloon show, pretty well something for everyone,” said Alana.

Selma added, “So first we just pop in for some pancakes just to get us started for the day, and then we’ll go to a road trip, like wherever. I’m not sure, they haven’t decided yet.”

“Singing, crafting, running around and games, and that’s mostly it. Just a fun way to spend Family Day,” said Allie.

For grandparents like Tony Marrocco, the day was extra special.

“A pancake breakfast, we spent time in the park, we’re here for the balloon show and hopefully going for a skate later on. Just a great way to spend Family Day. It’s been a great day,” he said.