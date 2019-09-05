

As a school community continues to mourn the death of a pupil on the first day of school, his family is preparing for his funeral.

Alex Le, 11, suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday at Cedar Hollow public school, where the flag has been lowered. He died in hospital a day later.

His father, Mihn Le, told CTV News he is grateful for the outpouring of support Londoners have shown.

Alex's funeral will be held Monday at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Donations in his memory can be made to the London Health Sciences Centre's Children's Health Foundation.

Cedar Hollow school sent a letter home to parent, asking them to share the information with their children about the death and if they require further assistance, that school material is available.

The letter said Alex would be remembered “as a well-liked student, who was athletic, energetic, caring and a friend to all.”

The Thames Valley District School Board traumatic events team is available to support students and staff