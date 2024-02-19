LONDON
London

    • Family mourns death of EMDC inmate

    An undated image of the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. (CTV News file photo) An undated image of the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    Friends and family are expressing grief for the latest inmate to die in the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

    A number of online posts have identified the victim as Bryan Michael Myers.

    London police said emergency responders were called to EMDC around 7:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a man in medical distress.

    He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

    The cause of his death hasn’t been released.

    The London Police Service Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Ontario Coroner’s Officer with the investigation.

    There have been 22 reported deaths at EMDC in the last 25 years.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News