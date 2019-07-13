Featured
Family escapes blaze due to smoke alarm
Fire crews were called to a home on Given Road in Chatham-Kent on Saturday, July 13, 2019. (Twitter / @ckfiredept)
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 4:50PM EDT
A Chatham-Kent family credits their smoke alarm for saving lives after a fire ripped through their home.
The Chatham-Kent fire department says flames broke out at 5 a.m. Saturday on Given Road.
Four fire stations were called to the scene.
Two adults and a child were able to escape with no injuries.
The cause and damage are unknown at this time.