Family behind popular Christmas display hopes to keep lights on amid complaints

A popular Christmas display in Ilderton, Ont. has led to complaints of traffic concerns as many stop by to admire the lights.

The Municipality of Middlesex Centre is asking the homeowners to make changes to their elaborate display, but the family is hoping to keep the lights shining next year.

Jeff and Nancy Vanleeuwen are the family behind the lighting display, which takes four weeks to assemble.

“Almost every person, before they leave, tell me how much joy it’s given them, how much hope it’s given them during this time, in the pandemic,” said Jeff.

“We’re doing everything that we can to make this area safe, we’re trying to control traffic. Last year was a one off year. It was overwhelming a little bit, because of the pandemic.”

Next year, their front lawn may look a little different, since the Municipality of Middlesex Centre has received several complaints from locals.

In a statement the municipality said, “Again this year the municipality is receiving complaints for some neighbours, regarding traffic, parking and access concerns for emergency vehicles.”

Neighbours Gary Genttner and Betty Camarinha have lived across the street for three-and-a-half years. The couple says they have not experienced any issues with the display, though they have noticed a slight increase in traffic this week due to Christmas.

“We have commented ourselves, as well as neighbours that the traffic has actually been much better,” said Camarinha.

The Vanleeuwens' lights are seen as a Christmas staple in their neighbourhood.

With increased support online from locals, Nancy told CTV News London that the municipality is no longer considering enforcing a bylaw. Instead, they are planning to figure out changes they can make to the display in the New Year. However, those details are not yet specified.

“Online support is crucial. It’s working. We are going to be having a meeting with the municipality in the next month or two to go over the safety perimeters. We want to keep this running, it’s very important for not only us but for the community," said Nancy. "If we scale back the donations, may not be as great. The intensity of our display is quite great and I think people are attracted to that.”

“They put this on so they can make people happy, spread Christmas cheer, but more importantly it's what they’re giving back to the community,” added Camarinha.

Jeff told CTV News London they are currently supporting St. Joseph’s Hospital, Childcan and their local foodbank with donations. This year they are hoping to raise $20,000. Last year they raised $27,000 for Childcan.

They are hoping to work out a mutual agreement with the municipality to keep the lights shining for years to come.