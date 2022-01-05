Famed Western Mustangs football coach Darwin Semotiuk passes away

London, Ont. -

Legendary Western Mustangs football coach Darwin Semotiuk has passed away.

The Western Mustangs Twitter account posted the news Tuesday evening, saying he passed away surrounded by family.

Semotiuk was coach of the Mustangs from 1975 to 1984.

He led the team to Vanier cup winning seasons in 1976 and 1977 and was named CIAU Coach of the Year in '76.

Semotiuk also served as Western's athletic director for 20 years and was a professor of kinesiology at the university.