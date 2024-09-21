Fall is officially here - here are a couple of things to keep in mind as cooler weather rolls in
Fall is technically officially arriving this weekend, and while some more obvious clues would have tipped you off – like falling leaves – there are a couple of other things on the horizon to keep in mind besides ticking yard waste collection off of your to do list.
Not only are we in for cooler days, they’re also going to be shorter ones. It’s already begun to get darker earlier, and it will continue to. The shortest day of the year is still pretty far out – with the winter solstice set for December 21.
Of course we’re also coming up on the biannual tradition of daylight savings time, which is coming up at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3.
These things may be far from your mind when you look at the forecast for this weekend, but fall is in fact on the horizon.
Here’s your London area forecast
Today: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27 degrees, feeling like 31. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, but otherwise clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Low 13 degrees.
Sunday: Clearing. High 27 degrees.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21 degrees.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 degrees.
