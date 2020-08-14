LONDON, ONT. -- The City of London will be adjusting the hours of the Dundas Street temporary road closure between Talbot and Wellington streets over the weekend.

This pilot project supporting economic recovery has turned Dundas into a pedestrian and cycling shared space on weekends.

New hours have been unveiled when vehicles will not be able to use Dundas Street east or west between Talbot and Wellington streets:

Between Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.

Between Saturday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m., including all day Sunday

These closures are meant to support physically distanced patio opportunities along Dundas Place.

Dundas Street at Clarence and at Richmond Streets will be open to traffic travelling north and south.

Richmond Street from King to York Streets remain closed due to Stage One of the downtown Sewer Separation Project.