

CTV London





Terri Michael and her husband Les Sole were killed Monday in a crash with a pick-up truck in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Michael was the first female announcer on the air at CJBK in London before moving on to a career in radio in Montreal and Toronto.

It was in Montreal that she met her husband Les Sole who also worked in radio before having a highly successful career in television eventually rising to CEO of Rogers Television.

The couple was reportedly on a trip in Mexico when the crash occurred. The driver of the pick-up was also killed according to reports.