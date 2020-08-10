MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The City of London is breaking ground on three new cycling projects this month that will add 2.6 kilometres of new cycling infrastructure through an $8-million investment.

The three projects, the Dundas Cycle Track, Colborne Cycle Track Extension and Dundas-Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) Connection, are all in the city's core.

Part of the work being completed on the projects in 2020 includes:

separated bike lane on Dundas Street from downtown east into Old East Village (a portion of the Dundas Cycle Track)

extension of existing bike lanes on Colborne Street north of Dufferin Avenue to Oxford Street (completing the Colborne Cycle Track)

separated eastbound cycling facility on Riverside Drive from Wilson Avenue to Kensington Bridge (first phase of construction of the Dundas-TVP Connection)

“This set of cycling projects is part of an overall, long-term plan that was rooted in extensive consultation for our active transportation network. From here, we will continue to strengthen connections throughout the City,” said Doug MacRae, director of Roads and Transportation, in a statement.

Construction began last week on the Dundas Cycle Track, which will be a permanent, separated east-west route on Dundas between Wellington and Adelaide streets, and include separated cycle lanes on William Street from Dundas to Queens Avenue.

Work on the Colborne Cycle Track, separated lanes from Horton Street to Dufferin Avenue, is expected to start soon and be done in Nov. 2020.

And Phase 1 of the Dundas-TVP Connection will also break ground in coming weeks, and include separated eastbound cycling on Riverside Drive from Kensington Bridge to Wilson Avenue, and a pedestrian and bicycle signal that will allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross Riverside at Wilson.

Phase 2, scheduled for 2021, will complete the connection between the Forks of the Thames and Dundas Place. The project received an additional $4 million in funding from the provincial and federal governments.