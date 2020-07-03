MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Starting Monday, work will begin to replace 100-year-old sewers along King Street at Richmond Street.

The work will close the intersection through early September and traffic will be redirected on the surrounding streets.

The City of London says the work will be good for both the Thames River and downtown development.

Jim Yanchula, manager of Downtown Projects and Business Relations, said in a statement, “It will have a lasting impact on the environment by reducing the amount of untreated wastewater that flows into the Thames River, and help us support continued progress and development in our core.”

The Richmond Street project is part of ongoing work to separate combined sewers in the downtown core that has seen $11 million invested over the last three years.

The work will also see streets and sidewalks resurfaced.

The city expects local businesses to remain open and accessible and encourages shoppers to support them.

A number of driving, cycling and walking detours are in place, as well as detours for London Transit Commission buses.