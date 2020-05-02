LONDON, ON -- Construction for three infrastructure renewal projects will begin in London on Monday, May 4, 2020.

As essential construction takes place, residents can expect road closures on Dundas Street in Old East Village, Richmond Street, and Hamilton and Trafalgar.

In order to complete sewer, water-main, and streetscape improvements, the intersection of English and Dundas Streets will be closed to traffic, but pedestrians will have limited access.

Richmond Street, between King and York Streets will be closed due to significant sewer upgrades.

For approximately three months, Hamilton Road will be closed east of Egerton Street, and Egerton Street will be closed north and south of Hamilton.

Access to businesses will remain open, but pedestrians are reminded to look for signage related to COVID-19 physical distancing requirements.