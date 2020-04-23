MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Numerous downtown buildings were evacuated Thursday morning after a construction crew hit a major gas main.

Workers were digging in the area of Albert and Richmond streets when the line was struck.

Gas could reportedly be smelled for several blocks, prompting numerous 911 calls.

London police and London fire crews are helping people leave the area and a London Transit Commission bus has been brought in to provide shelter.

Enbridge Gas has been called in to repair to break.

More to come.