Gas main break prompts evacuation of part of downtown London
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:08PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 23, 2020 1:16PM EDT
Emergency and repair crews work at the scene of a gas main break in downtown London, Ont. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Numerous downtown buildings were evacuated Thursday morning after a construction crew hit a major gas main.
Workers were digging in the area of Albert and Richmond streets when the line was struck.
Gas could reportedly be smelled for several blocks, prompting numerous 911 calls.
London police and London fire crews are helping people leave the area and a London Transit Commission bus has been brought in to provide shelter.
Enbridge Gas has been called in to repair to break.
More to come.
