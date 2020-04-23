MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Numerous downtown buildings were evacuated Thursday morning after a construction crew hit a major gas main.

Workers were digging in the area of Albert and Richmond streets when the line was struck.

Gas could reportedly be smelled for several blocks, prompting numerous 911 calls.

London police and London fire crews are helping people leave the area and a London Transit Commission bus has been brought in to provide shelter.

Enbridge Gas has been called in to repair to break.

More to come.

VIDEO: Here’s video of the ruptured gas main that forced a temporary evacuation on Albert St in downtown #LdnOnt. STORY HERE: https://t.co/V1dVPdsVMM pic.twitter.com/YQWzDJV8Gl — Daryl Newcombe (@DNewcombeCTV) April 23, 2020

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA - A gas main has been damaged on Albert Street near Richmond Street. @LdnOntFire is on scene with LPS and @UnionGas. Albert Street has been evacuated between Richmond and Talbot streets. @LTCLdnOnt has been asked to assist with the evacuation. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/9gvkC26P5P — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 23, 2020