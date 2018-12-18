

Scott Miller, CTV London





It was enough to make Harry Towle tear up. The 78-year-old Huron County grandfather could hardly believe his eyes when he pulled up to Lions Park in Exeter Monday night.

More than 300 strangers turned up to make his final Christmas wish come true.

Towle wanted to tour around Exeter to see the Christmas lights and sing Christmas carols, one last time.

With 24 hours notice, the call went out from Towle’s Queensway Nursing Home in Hensall, Ont. to the community for carollers. Exeter delivered.

People came from all over Southwestern Ontario to sing three Christmas carols as Towle and his family listened from the warmth of their evening ride, a coach limo donated by Brad Oke.

