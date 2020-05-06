LONDON, ONT. -- Usually, Susan Riddell would be crunching numbers as a finance manager at a local car dealership. But, for the past three weeks, the Exeter native has traded in her calculator for a camera.

“I’m not a professional photographer. I’ve never taken any photography course in my life, but I seem to be able to capture some moments for people,” says Riddell.

Forty families stretching from Woodstock to Clinton have posed for pandemic porch picture sessions for Riddell, who had initially hoped to reach ten families.

All proceeds from the $50 porch pictures are being donated to charity. So far, over $3000 has been raised for the Exeter hospital and food bank.

“It’s bringing joy. Bringing joy to the people I’m doing it for. It’s bringing joy to the hospital and food bank. It’s bringing joy to me,” she says.

Amanda, Craig, Paxton, and Lacey Overholt are among the families posing on their porch for some pandemic posterity.

“This will be a great keepsake to look back on and maybe one day our kids will use these photos to look back on their time, or show their kids, or grand-kids, and to tell about their experience during this pandemic. Which is something, they’ll hopefully never have to experience again,” says Amanda Overholt.

Riddell isn’t alone in her pandemic porch picture taking. Photographers, professional and amateur, are taking this opportunity to create snapshots, from an unbelievable time in history, when everyone stayed home to stay safe.

“You see happiness. Almost every family says it was so nice to get up, get dressed up, do their hair, and feel good about themselves,” she says.