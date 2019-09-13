A former Sarnia police officer has been charged with assault and impersonating a peace officer following an alleged road rage incident.

Sarnia police were called to Brights Grove, Ont. about 11:30 p.m. last Friday after a man told them he had been assaulted.

Kirel Racovitis says he was driving home when he passed a vehicle travelling slowly. He says the car followed him home, and after a verbal confrontation on his front lawn, the suspect started to get physical.

Racovitis says the man put him in a choke hold and kicked him. He claims the man also told him he was an off-duty police officer.

Police say Christopher Moxley, 57, turned himself in Friday morning and was charged.

Sarnia police Const. Giovanni Sottosanti says Moxley spent more than 30 years with the force before retiring in April 2017.

Moxley is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15.

- With files from Brent Lale / CTV London