LONDON, ONT. -- The Dorchester Fair wrapped up 20 acts of Thanksgiving with a 'successful' drive-through food drive Monday morning.

"With the fair being cancelled we decided to do something to give back to the community," says Mark Williams, president of the Dorchester Fair board.

This weekend would have been the 165th annual event with the North Dorchester Agricultural Society having been in operation since 1855. Missing the annual fair and parade has been difficult, but the fair's board wanted to keep the spirit alive.

"We have done 20 acts of Thanksgiving this year, and we are concluding fair weekend with a food drive-through food donation to give to Dorchester Food Bank and hopefully spread some cheer," says Williams.

A steady stream of cars pulled up at the Dorchester Fairgrounds where volunteers unloaded boxes or bags without them ever having to leave their vehicle. Inside, volunteers were sorting the non-perishables.

"We've had visitors from our sister fair in Thorndale dropping off food this morning, so it's nice to see everyone," says Alison Warwick, mayor of Thames Centre.

"We've been missing the fair this year, and you can tell that it's a community that has showed incredible caring and support with this food drive today."

They felt it fitting to do something special for the food bank on Thanksgiving.

"Especially in these times during the pandemic the need keeps growing," says Williams.

Those wishing to make help can still make a donation at Foodland-Dorchester.