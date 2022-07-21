ER closures putting added pressure on paramedics
ER closures putting added pressure on paramedics
For the third weekend this summer, two or more emergency rooms in Huron and Perth Counties will be temporarily closed because there aren’t enough nurses or doctors available to staff them.
“Our teams have been working so hard this last two years, and it really is important for them to get away for their vacations, and have some time away,” said Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance, Chief Nursing Executive, Deborah Wiseman.
The ER in St. Mary’s will be closed both Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., while the ER in Seaforth will be closed Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Those closures will put added pressure on area paramedics.
“When we have multiple ER closures in Huron-Perth at the same time, it’s more challenging as to where we would end up having to take our patients to. So, it does create added stress to the system, for sure,” said Jeff Horseman, chief of Huron County Emergency Services.
Not to mention the added pressure on the ER’s that remain open during the rolling closures that are expected to persist throughout the summer and beyond.
“That’s definitely the case. We’re finding, when we go into the next neighbouring emergency room with our patients, that emergency room would be busier than normal due to the closure of the neighbouring hospital. We are seeing offload delays,” he said.
There is no quick fix, said Horseman. But one that has been discussed is using Huron County paramedics in Huron County Emergency Rooms.
“I think it would take some more discussions to figure out if that’s a program that could work locally. There are other jurisdictions in Canada and around the world that do have a solution around paramedics working in their ER’s and walk in clinics,” said Horseman.
With more temporary ER closures expected this summer across Ontario, everyone agrees that the problem needs to be fixed as soon as possible.
“Access to rural healthcare, it shouldn’t depend on your postal code, it should depend on your need,” said local Emergency Room physician, Dr. Ken Milne.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Feds announce $1 million fund to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing "very mild symptoms," the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
Senior officer faces military charges for 'inappropriate relationship'
The military police have charged a senior officer in the Canadian Armed Forces after an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Multiple suspicious person incidents reported in Waterloo's university district
Police have received multiple reports of a suspicious person in Waterloo's university district over the past three weeks.
Windsor
-
Convicted sex offender, former Kingsville fire chief released on full parole
Robert “Bob” Kissner was granted parole on July 5, after serving nearly three years of his sentence in a federal prison.
-
-
Windsor-Essex parents can book COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old next week
Windsor-Essex parents will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children under five years old next week, according to the provincial government.
Barrie
-
Happening Now
Happening Now | County Road 27 closed in Bradford for serious collision
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Woman's body recovered from Lake Simcoe in Georgina
Police divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Lake Simcoe in Georgina.
-
Midland man seriously injured in crash with utility pole
A Midland man was airlifted to a trauma centre in serious condition after a collision Wednesday in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
OPP criminal unit investigating young person's death in Hearst
Provincial police are investigating after a young person died of serious injuries following an incident on Canada Day at a residential complex in the northern Ontario town of Hearst.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
Ontario extends sick leave program until March 2023
Ontario will be extending its temporary paid sick leave program by about eight months as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
-
Niagara-area councillor docked pay for participating in 'Freedom Convoy' protest
A rural Ontario municipal councillor violated his township’s code of conduct by loudly and forcefully participating in the Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' occupation, the township’s integrity commissioner has found.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 2 p.m.
LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Quebec health officials will give an update on the COVID-19 situation Thursday at 2 p.m. as the province battles a surge in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police have released a photo of a truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Charlottetown police apologize after Thin Blue Line patch appears in Pride picture
The Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing after a photo meant to show support for the PEI Pride Festival contained a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy.
-
NEW
NEW | Woman arrested after leaving dog in hot vehicle, assaulting officer: Halifax police
A 76-year-old woman is facing a charge after she allegedly left her dog in a hot vehicle and then assaulted a Halifax police officer who responded to the scene.
Winnipeg
-
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern part of Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
Calgary
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
RCMP searching for man attempting to lure children in northern Alberta
Mounties are searching for a man they say attempted to lure children in northern Alberta on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | A Canadian first: Details of B.C.'s real estate market cooling-off period
Ahead of the introduction of consumer protections meant to help homebuyers entering British Columbia's housing market, the province is outlining exactly what those protections will look like.
-
Side guards to be required on city-owned, contracted trucks in Vancouver after cyclist's death
A motion requiring side guards on all city-owned and contracted trucks was unanimously approved by Vancouver city council Wednesday.
-
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.