ER closures putting added pressure on paramedics

For the third weekend this summer, two or more emergency rooms in Huron and Perth Counties will be temporarily closed because there aren’t enough nurses or doctors available to staff them.

“Our teams have been working so hard this last two years, and it really is important for them to get away for their vacations, and have some time away,” said Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance, Chief Nursing Executive, Deborah Wiseman.

The ER in St. Mary’s will be closed both Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., while the ER in Seaforth will be closed Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Those closures will put added pressure on area paramedics.

“When we have multiple ER closures in Huron-Perth at the same time, it’s more challenging as to where we would end up having to take our patients to. So, it does create added stress to the system, for sure,” said Jeff Horseman, chief of Huron County Emergency Services.

Not to mention the added pressure on the ER’s that remain open during the rolling closures that are expected to persist throughout the summer and beyond.

“That’s definitely the case. We’re finding, when we go into the next neighbouring emergency room with our patients, that emergency room would be busier than normal due to the closure of the neighbouring hospital. We are seeing offload delays,” he said.

There is no quick fix, said Horseman. But one that has been discussed is using Huron County paramedics in Huron County Emergency Rooms.

“I think it would take some more discussions to figure out if that’s a program that could work locally. There are other jurisdictions in Canada and around the world that do have a solution around paramedics working in their ER’s and walk in clinics,” said Horseman.

With more temporary ER closures expected this summer across Ontario, everyone agrees that the problem needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

“Access to rural healthcare, it shouldn’t depend on your postal code, it should depend on your need,” said local Emergency Room physician, Dr. Ken Milne.