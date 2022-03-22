Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for many parts of the region.

Affected areas include London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

The freezing rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and one to four mm of ice accretion is possible along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is also in effect.

Lambton, Elgin, Chatham-Kent and Essex are also under the statement. The agency says a total of 15 to 25 mm of rainfall is possible and may lead to some localized flooding.

Power outages are possible and driving conditions could be dangerous.