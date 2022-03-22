Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for many parts of the region.
Affected areas include London-Middlesex, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.
The freezing rain is expected to start early Wednesday morning and one to four mm of ice accretion is possible along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.
Meanwhile, a special weather statement is also in effect.
Lambton, Elgin, Chatham-Kent and Essex are also under the statement. The agency says a total of 15 to 25 mm of rainfall is possible and may lead to some localized flooding.
Power outages are possible and driving conditions could be dangerous.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says
Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.
Flickers of defiance amid Putin's crackdown in Russia
Despite President Vladimir Putin's crackdown on dissent — unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia — there remain flickers of protest and defiance.
No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why
Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.
Taliban nixes higher education for girls in Afghanistan despite earlier pledges
In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade 6, a Taliban official said Wednesday on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year.
Tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1, as severe weather sweeps Deep South
A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, flipping cars, ripping roofs off homes and killing at least one person in a region that was pummelled by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago.
What the Liberal-NDP deal could mean for 'aggressive options' on defence spending
The prospects for a significant increase in Canadian defence spending in the coming federal budget looked a little less likely as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to head to Europe after announcing a stunning political deal with the New Democrats.
Canadians support more sanctions compared to war with Russia: survey
Canadians are more likely to support increasing economic sanctions compared to going to war with Russia, according to a new public opinion poll commissioned by CTV News.
11 dead, 4 injured in fire at Indian scrap warehouse
A major fire in a scrap warehouse killed at least 11 people and injured four others Wednesday in India's southern Hyderabad city, police and officials said.
Ottawa mayor urges feds to bring workers back downtown to save local businesses
The mayor of Canada's capital city is urging the federal government to send its workers back to their downtown offices to bolster flagging local businesses.
Kitchener
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Today's closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Freezing rain hits Waterloo Region, most of southern Ontario
Significant freezing rain and wind gusts have hit Waterloo Region and the surrounding area early Wednesday morning.
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
Windsor
-
Feds, province expected to make $4B EV battery plant announcement in Windsor
The federal and provincial governments will be in Windsor Wednesday where they’re expected to announce details around a $4 billion joint-venture between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution for the first Lithium-Ion battery production plant in Canada.
-
Windsor police chief announces retirement
Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno is retiring from her position before the end of her five-year contract.
-
Small Windsor school - big Best Buy grant to support Lego robotics team
Hetherington Elementary has received $10,000 from retail giant Best Buy to buy new robots and laptops.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County house prices shatter records and dreams of hopeful homebuyers
Housing prices across Simcoe County are shattering records and the hopes of many first-time homebuyers.
-
Alliston woman dies in hospital after weekend house fire
A house fire that broke out on Sunday evening in Alliston has claimed the life of one person.
-
Vote for the worst roads in Simcoe Muskoka
Simcoe Muskoka drivers once again have the chance to voice their concerns with the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign.
Northern Ontario
-
Province provides more than $5M for long-term care homes in North Bay
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Tuesday that as part of its plan to fix long-term care, the Ontario government will provide more than $5 million for long-term care homes in the Nipissing region.
-
Nipissing prof says Liberal, NDP policies have been moving closer for some time
David Tabachnick, political science professor at Nipissing University in North Bay, said the Liberals have been moving closer to NDP positions for some time.
-
Espanola group wants to turn former public school into apartments
The Rainbow Community Non-Profit Housing group is trying to save former A.B Ellis Public School in Espanola from being demolished.
Ottawa
-
City council sits in-person for first time since 2020
Ottawa city councillors will be taking their seats in the council chambers today for the first time since the spring of 2020.
-
Wear your mask, please: Some Ottawa businesses continue public health measure
Despite the province lifting the mask mandate, some Ottawa businesses are asking patrons to keep wearing them for the time being.
-
Toronto
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Toronto to Niagara Falls train tickets as cheap as $10 roundtrip this summer
If you're looking for a weekend getaway this summer, train tickets from Toronto to Niagara Falls are being sold for as cheap as $10 roundtrip.
Montreal
-
Quebec spring budget includes $500 payment to adult residents
Quebec adults earning $100,000 or less will receive a one-time payment this year of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.
-
Here are the highlights of Quebec's spring budget
Quebec tabled its budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Tuesday. Here are the highlights of the budget presented by Finance Minister Eric Girard:
-
Nalie Agustin, whose cancer journey inspired thousands worldwide, dies at 33
Nalie Agustin, whose years-long battle with cancer touched the hearts of thousands of her supporters on social media and beyond, has passed away, according to her family.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
New COVID-19 reality: Nova Scotians adjust to eased restrictions
A new COVID-19 reality is setting in for Nova Scotia. Restrictions have been eased dramatically and masking for the most part is no longer required, but many are still wearing masks as this period of adjustment continues.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Obby Khan unofficial winner in Fort Whyte byelection for Tories
Manitoba businessman and former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan will likely be heading to the Manitoba Legislature.
-
'It's ridiculous': Melting snow reveals litter-lined Winnipeg Streets
With the spring weather thawing out the city -- Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow. Litter lining the streets is leaving Winnipeggers with a lot of spring cleaning to do.
-
Manitoba hydro rate increases could be capped, hearings reduced under new bill
Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is making another attempt to control hydroelectric rates but it may yet again run into resistance from the Opposition New Democrats.
Calgary
-
'Will be deeply missed:' loved ones share memories of Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, after random fatal stabbing
The friends and family of Vanessa Ladouceur are speaking out to honour the life of the 31-year-old who was killed in a senseless attack in the Beltline on Friday.
-
Liberal, NDP confidence agreement rejected by Premier Kenney
A confidence agreement between the federal Liberals and New Democrats in Ottawa, which will see the minority Liberal government in alliance with the NDP through 2025, is a gut punch for Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
-
Sharks score 2 late goals to top Flames 4-3
Logan Couture scored the game-winner on Tuesday as the San Jose Sharks scored 28 seconds apart in the third period for a 4-3 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames.
Edmonton
-
'We heard from Albertans': UCP swerves away from changes to Alberta's traffic court
Alberta should not move millions of traffic tickets online and away from court while charging people to fight them, the province's transportation minister argued Tuesday.
-
Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date in September to prove the government had 'failed to implement the most basic security protocols' on its COVID-19 vaccination website, and accessed a private citizen's information in the process.
-
Text messages of support to help improve mental health amid war in Ukraine
An Alberta-based program is offering mental health support in four languages to help those impacted by the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
'Time is critical': Even though it's spring, B.C.'s backcountry still at risk for avalanches, agency warns
As spring brings warmer weather to parts of B.C., backcountry enthusiasts are being warned to still keep an eye on avalanche conditions.
-
'This is amazing': Vancouver dentist likes new federal program, but questions remain
Metro Vancouver dentists say there's lots to celebrate from the federal dental care announcement, but if certain measures aren't taken, those who qualify for the new plans may have a hard time finding a clinic willing to see them.
-
B.C. spends at least $27M at private clinics to catch up on surgical backlog
B.C.’s Ministry of Health has spent at least $27.2 million at private surgical clinics in an effort to catch up on thousands of surgeries postponed due to waves of COVID-19, CTV News has learned.