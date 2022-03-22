Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning

Freezing rain, ice storm

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia seizes aid workers from humanitarian convoy, Ukraine says

Ukrainian leaders accused Russia of seizing 15 rescue workers and drivers from a humanitarian convoy trying to get desperately needed food and other supplies into the bloodied port city of Mariupol, which also came under naval attack after weeks of air and land strikes.

A Ukrainian serviceman rests at his position in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)

No, the Liberals and NDP didn't form a coalition. Here's why

Almost immediately after news of the Liberal-NDP confidence deal broke, opponents were calling it a 'coalition' government and suggesting the agreement usurps what Canadians voted for. CTVNews.ca breaks down what the difference is between a confidence-and-supply agreement and a coalition, and explores whether this move is out of step with the 2021 election results.

