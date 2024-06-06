Energy co-op lets kids try multiple jobs during term amidst skilled trades shortage

Traditional high school co-ops often focus on the placement of one student at one employer over a series of months.

In Kincardine, 26 teenagers are getting to experience as many as 25 potential occupations over four months.

"This is the first time we've done this. And this is kind of the first time in Ontario that a co-op has gone from being four months of one thing to just exploring an industry. Just kind of, very introductory level, but just getting a taste of each career path and then moving on to the next thing," said Phillip Craig, director of the Nuclear Innovation Institute's Explore Program.

Kids enrolled in Kincardine's Energy Sector Co-op are learning about everything from pipefitting to firefighting, welding to project management, robotics to building scaffolding, thanks to the partnership between the Bluewater District School Board, Nuclear Innovation Institute, UBC Local 2222, and more than 28 local energy employers.

"I've definitely learned like new subjects and new things from this co-op I never would have probably done in my life, such as, let's say, welding or pipefitting. It's definitely a new experience and definitely something I've never really done before," said Grade 11 Energy Co-op student Pravit Joshi.

Students participating in Kincardine’s “Clean Energy Co-op” on June 6, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

While the focus of the co-op program is about jobs available in the nuclear energy sector, being so close to the world's largest nuclear plant at Bruce Power, the Energy Co-op is touching on skills needed on almost any jobsite or construction project.

Jobs in Canada's "clean energy sector" are predicted to grow four times faster than the national average over the next decade.

"I did not realize that there's this many jobs opportunities around here for sure. We do have a small town around here, but there's a lot of opportunities for growth and impacts," said Grade 12 Energy Co-op student Sinead Greenwood.

You might call this Energy Co-op a win-win for the companies and local union in Kincardine, because they have many jobs to fill for decades to come.

UBC Local 2222, where much of the training is taking place, has 400 members today, all with more work than they can handle.

"I would say within the next ten years, with the industrial projects that are coming, it's very easy to see 600 to 800 members, plus. We have a very low unemployment rate. It's unheard of in this area. It's good to see and we'd like to see that continue," said Dan Kraft, training co-ordinator with UBC Local 2222.

Students participating in Kincardine’s “Clean Energy Co-op” on June 6, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Bruce Power alone needs thousands of new employees to finish their 13-year, $13 billion refurbishment project, and to most likely build four to five more reactors in the not too distant future.

"So there's a huge opportunity right now in this area to produce clean electricity. But labor is always going to be a challenge. So what we're trying to do is create a homegrown solution," said the Nuclear Innovation Institute's Craig.

"There's just huge opportunity here and like definitely for people to come here and…to get jobs is definitely like a great place to be. Definitely for the next ten years. Next 20 years for the plant to survive," said Joshi, who plans to take engineering after high school.

"I'm going to school for engineering next year, too. So I've learned a lot, which will definitely help me in the future with trying to find a job and getting into local industries," said Greenwood.

The Energy Co-op will jump from 26 to 50 students next year, with hopes of expanding to other schools across Bruce County.