Enbridge Gas investigating 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line

Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area in regard to what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.

"We believe that the smell is from an over-odourised gas line that is in use due to the colder weather and increased demand. The odorant, Mercaptan is added to natural gas (which is naturally odourless) to give it a smell so that it can be detected in very small quantities. When too much is introduced, the smell is more noticeable where it would not be noticed in normal situations," Krista Luxton Communications Advisor, Enbridge Gas told CTV News.

The investigation is currently under investigation while they look to other options to mitigate the odour while they continue to provide natural gas safely.

Gas is in higher demands on cooler days and therefore the smell may return.

Information has been provided to residents in Kilworth via an automated message.