Emergent motion to be presented at London council

London City Council will be presented with an emergent motion at Tuesday’s meeting, denouncing Québec’s Bill 21.

The bill prohibits the wearing of religious symbols such as hijabs, kippas, turbans and crosses by teachers and other government employees deemed to be in a position of authority.

According to the motion jointly submitted by Ward 6 Councillor Mariam Hamou, Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan and Mayor Ed Holder, the motion also includes a recommendation that a one-time grant of $100,000 go towards the legal challenge launched by the World Sikh Organization and Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

In a post on Twitter, Hamou, who wears a hijab, said she is “proud to have submitted this emergent motion for consideration at the Dec. 21 council meeting.... it’s important we fight Québec’s Bill 21 to protect all Canadians’ human rights to express themselves.”

The motion to council also references the June 6 attack that killed four members of the Afzaal family, saying, “London City Council committed itself to combating Islamophobia and racism in all of its forms.”