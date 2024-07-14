LONDON
London

    • Emergency department in London shuts it’s doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'

    St. Joseph's Health Care is seen in London, Ont. in this undated drone image. (Submitted) St. Joseph's Health Care is seen in London, Ont. in this undated drone image. (Submitted)
    Share

    A hospital in London has shut it’s doors today due to reported “mechanical issues.”

    St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.

    The hospital pointed to the nearby emergency departments at London Health Sciences Centre, and Victoria Hospital in the meantime.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News