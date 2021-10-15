Emergency crews cut away vehicle roof to free injured driver
First responders had to extricate a woman injured overnight after her vehicle crashed outside a building near downtown London.
Around 2 a.m. the London Fire Department along with Police and EMS responded to a vehicle that had crashed outside of 745 York Street not far from downtown London and the Western Fair District.
Crews quickly determined that the driver was injured and needed to be extricated.
Photos from the scene show that the roof of the vehicle had to be cut away in order for the driver to be freed.
Once out of the vehicle the driver was treated and taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
More details re expected to be released later Friday.
Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths
U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8
A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.
U.K. lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents has died
A member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism
William Shatner said said Prince William has 'got the wrong idea' by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
Study suggests correlation between COVID-19 rates and greenspace inequity
A new study out of the U.S. suggests a correlation between minimal greenspace in lower income neighbourhoods and higher rates of COVID-19.
Gay, bisexual men advocating for sexual health with off-label medications to prevent STIs
In an example of a growing trend of using off-label medications to protect their sexual health, some gay and bisexual men in Canada claim that taking a meningitis vaccine can prevent gonorrhea, but doctors caution the research is still in its infancy.
Nikolas Cruz to plead guilty to Parkland school massacre, attorney says
The gunman who killed 14 students and three staff members at a Parkland, Florida, high school will plead guilty to their murders, his attorneys said Friday, bringing some closure to a South Florida community more than three years after an attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.
Trudeau to unveil new cabinet Oct. 26, Parliament to return Nov. 22
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil on Oct. 26 the roster of cabinet ministers who will shepherd his government into a third mandate focused on finishing the fight against COVID-19 and rebuilding the pandemic-ravaged economy.
Ontario health officials are reporting 496 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.
Here's how to download your COVID-19 vaccination receipt QR code
Ontario is launching an enhanced proof of vaccination certificate, which utilizes a QR code, starting Friday.
-
43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.
Second person dies after car vs train crash in New Tecumseth, police say
Police confirm a second person has died following a crash involving a car and a train Thursday night in New Tecumseth.
La Nina could bring forth cold and stormy winter to Canada, new forecast predicts
The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.
