

CTV London





In a span of just a little over 24 hours, Elgin OPP had to respond to five separate suicide calls.

The calls began Friday evening around 7 p.m., after a 77-year-old man had took his own life.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries, three others were admitted to hospital under the Mental Health Act.

OPP want to remind the public that there is help available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The organization Reach Out can be contacted by calling 519-433-2023 or toll free at 1-866-933-2023.

Support is also available at the Canadian Mental Health Association at 110 Centre Street in St. Thomas or at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.