Featured
Elgin OPP respond to five suicide calls over the weekend
File
CTV London
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 12:29PM EDT
In a span of just a little over 24 hours, Elgin OPP had to respond to five separate suicide calls.
The calls began Friday evening around 7 p.m., after a 77-year-old man had took his own life.
One person sustained life-threatening injuries, three others were admitted to hospital under the Mental Health Act.
OPP want to remind the public that there is help available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The organization Reach Out can be contacted by calling 519-433-2023 or toll free at 1-866-933-2023.
Support is also available at the Canadian Mental Health Association at 110 Centre Street in St. Thomas or at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.