Elgin Manor moves from 'outbreak' status to 'suspect outbreak'

Exeter, Ont. -

The outbreak impacting two resident home areas at Elgin Manor long-term care home in St. Thomas has been declared over, at the same time, a staff member in a separate resident home area has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release, the new single positive case places Elgin Manor into “suspect outbreak.”

County staff continue to work closely with Southwestern Public Health on outbreak management and practices.

Residents, staff and community members who are determined to be at risk are being contacted to prevent further spread of illness in the home or in the community.

The release also says, at this time, Bobier Villa and Terrace Lodge long-term care homes do not have any positive cases among residents or staff.