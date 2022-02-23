Elgin County school buses cancelled for the day, schools remain open

School buses across Elgin County have been cancelled for the day Wednesday because of freezing rain.

This includes schools for the Thames Valley District School Board as well as the London District Catholic School Board.

However, all schools will remain open for both boards.

Dropping temperatures overnight have resulted in icy conditions across the region. Drivers are advised to slow down and watch for black ice.

FEB 23: School purpose vehicles in ELGIN County will be CANCELLED for the day. Visit https://t.co/nvhAoKd0jp for a list of affected routes. @TVDSB @LDCSB pic.twitter.com/kLvoUTg8mE — Southwestern ON STS (@mybigyellowbus) February 23, 2022

There are also some delays and cancellations across Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.