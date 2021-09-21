Election reaction, deja vu?

London, Ont. -

A new face for London West, as Arrielle Kayabaga was successful in keeping the riding in Liberal hands after Kate Young’s decision to retire. She vows to bring energy to her new role.

“I’m excited, and I think that, I’m grateful for the voices that have trusted me to represent them in Ottawa, and I will do all that I can to be able to continue to represent them well,” says Kayabaga.

The riding map of southwestern Ontario doesn’t have much Red on the board. Now, third term Member of Parliament for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos, says the Liberals need to continue to reach out in order to grow their seat count.

“You always want to increase your seat count across the country and in particular, in this region, I think that, as I’ve said before we need to reflect on some things,” says Fragiskatos.

The bulk of the seats in the London region went once again to the Conservatives, who perhaps will look at the loss in London West as a missed opportunity, however returning as the opposition in a minority government brings opportunities to work across all parties.

“When you get people together on issues that impact people so strongly, that are so important to so many people in our community, you can work together very well,” says Karen Vecchio, who was re-elected in Elgin-Middlesex-London. “We saw that, I worked with Lyndsay Mathyssen on different projects and we can do it when we have the same goals”

Although the NDP did not grow nationally, the party can still play an important role in the minority government, according to London-Fanshawe MP Elect, Lindsay Mathyssen.

“We will do what’s best for Canadians, what we know, will help them the most. We will put them first and foremost. That’s our focus, which always has been, and always will be.”

With a minority government, another election could be triggered if a piece of legislation prompts a vote of confidence in the house. That being said, will the public have an appetite for another trip to the polls in the near future? The first test from opposition parties will come with the Throne speech.