

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





A 93-year-old woman has died following a two vehicle crash near Caledonia Tuesday evening.

Provincial Police say around 5:30 p.m. a vehicle with two women inside was travelling south on Highway 6. When turning left on Haldimand Road 66 they turned into the path of a pickup truck.

The 93-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died as a result of those injuries. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The area of Highway 6 and Haldimand Road 66 was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

OPP continue to investigate is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1- 888 - 310 - 1122.