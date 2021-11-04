Eight new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London, third dose rollout underway

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the region prepares to roll out third vaccine doses.

Thursday's total marks the third consecutive day of single-digit counts after a week of counts in the low to mid-teens. The count lowers the seven-day moving average to 9.4 from 10.1 -- an average not seen since August -- before the fourth wave.

The region now has a total of 14,519 cases and 246 deaths (none new), with 14,178 cases resolved leaving 95 active -- the first dip below 100 in weeks.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 66.4 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 78.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

There are two active outbreaks in area schools or day care facilities -- at Wilberforce Public School and at Waddling Duck Daycare. Two new cases in known close contacts have been identified in connection with the Wilberforce outbreak since Monday.

Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre reports it is caring for eight patients with COVID-19, a decrease of one in the last 24 hours.

MLHU Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says 7,000 to 10, 000 residents are now eligible to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, a number that will increase dramatically through December.

Those newly eligible must have had their second dose six months ago and either be a front-line health care worker, over the age of 70, have received a full series of a viral vector vaccine or be Indigenous or part of an Indigenous household.

"We, since the announcement, have seen approximately 800 to 1,000 appointments booked for third doses…and we anticipate more people will be booking a third dose appointment at mass vaccination clinics," Summers said.

In addition to booking through the health unit, third doses are also being made available at select pharmacies and will be provided to primary care practitioners.

Summers also encourages everyone to get their flu shot this season, and says there is no wait time between a flu shot and a third COVID-19 vaccine dose – they can even be administered at the same time.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 22 new, 95 active, 4,747 total, 4,558 resolved, 94 deaths

Grey-Bruce – six new, 35 active, 2,426 total, 2,364 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 55 active, 3,082 total, 2,971 resolved, 49 deaths

Huron-Perth – nine new, 34 active, 2,352 total, 2,251 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 41 active, 4,209 total, 4,097 resolved, 71 deaths

Across the province, Ontario health officials reported 438 new cases Thursday and five more deaths linked to COVID-19.