MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two men are facing charges after Woodstock police say they found multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs at a home on East Park Drive.

Officers executed a firearms search warrant around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene for much of the afternoon.

Among the items seized were:

  • four prohibited weapons
  • 11 replica firearms
  • one handgun
  • two shotguns
  • five rifles
  • over 1000 rounds of ammunition
  • approximately $2,500 of suspected fentanyl

As a result, a 40-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 38-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with:

  • possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • failure to comply with a probation order
  • nine counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon
  • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Both men were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.