Eight firearms, 11 replicas seized at Woodstock, Ont. home
Items seized by police during a search on East Park Drive are seen in this image released by the Woodstock Police Service.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two men are facing charges after Woodstock police say they found multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs at a home on East Park Drive.
Officers executed a firearms search warrant around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with the assistance of Waterloo Regional Police.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene for much of the afternoon.
Among the items seized were:
- four prohibited weapons
- 11 replica firearms
- one handgun
- two shotguns
- five rifles
- over 1000 rounds of ammunition
- approximately $2,500 of suspected fentanyl
As a result, a 40-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
A 38-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with:
- possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- failure to comply with a probation order
- nine counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- four counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
Both men were being held in custody pending a bail hearing.