LONDON
London

    • Eid celebrations underway in London, Ont.

    Eid celebrations begin in London, Ont. April 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Eid celebrations begin in London, Ont. April 10, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Several thousand members of the local Muslim community have gathered at BMO Centre London for prayers followed by a festival to mark the occasion of Eid.

    Vehicle and pedestrian traffic is heavy throughout the Western Fair district.

    Both London Police and CN Rail police are present in the area, along with private security. 

