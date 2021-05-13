LONDON, ONT. -- As with most things these days, Eid, a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting during Ramadan, looks very different for the second year in a row.

“This is really a different Eid. We’ve experienced a different Ramadan for the past couple of years, and the way Eid is happening is quite different,” says community faith leader Abd Alfatah Twakkal.

But from virtual prayers and Zoom meetings, to drive-thru and drive-in celebrations, Muslims around the city found a way to celebrate this important day.

That includes what organizers say was over 230 vehicles showing up to a drive-in service in a field near Southdale and Wonderland roads. No one left their vehicles, as safety and abiding by current provincial health orders was stressed.

“We really just make the best of an unideal and challenging situation and circumstances and really have a sense of hope. And really be focusing on the blessing that we have,” says Twakkal.

Being able to safely celebrate, while staying true to the provincial orders is a tricky balance, with dozens of events taking place, but it's an important factor for the faith leader.

“At the end of the day we only want what’s best for everyone, for everyone to be healthy, to be safe, and to enjoy the blessing of Eid in whichever way that we possibly can.”

There is hope this will be the last Ramadan and Eid that is celebrated this way, as most are eager for the return of that close community feeling once again.