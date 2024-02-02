Easton Cowan riding 15-game point streak helping London Knights to top of Western Conference

As Easton Cowan goes, so do the London Knights.

"I didn't like my first 20 games, but my last 10 is really showing who I am,” said Cowan, a Knights forward.

He has 10 goals in his last 12 games, and 32 points during a 15-game point streak.

He’s helped the Knights record at least one point in 17 straight games.

“I have an important role here, and I play a lot, so just helping produce and help my team win every night is huge for us,” he said.

It’s been a busy but enjoyable past seven months. From the NHL draft, to the preseason with the Toronto Maple Leafs and making Canada’s World Junior team, he’s been away from home a lot.

"I've spent a couple months in hotels, but I've learned a lot, and it's been good for me and my development,” said Cowan.

Returning from Sweden after a disappointing U20 tournament, his coaches believe he’s finally settled in, with his full concentration on his junior club.

"It's one of those tough summers where you don't get as much done as you'd want because you are travelling, talking to teams, and you get drafted high,” said Rick Steadman, the Knights’ forwards coach. “Since coming back from World Juniors, you can see a brand new mindset.”

Easton Cowan of Mt. Brydges, Ont. is riding a 15-game point streak in the OHL. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

He’s been living a dream since last June when he was chosen as a first round draft pick by the Leafs.

From the huge crowd in St. Thomas, Ont. at Hockeyville, to his most favourite memory.

“It was that exhibition game at home (Scotiabank Arena) against Ottawa,” recalled Cowan. “I scored there and it was so exciting. That experience was great.”

He made an impression, earning him more time in the NHL. He then followed that up by cracking Canada’s World Junior Team.

His parents travelled to Sweden, while other family and friends hosted watch parties to cheer him on.

Now that the Mt. Brydges, Ont. native is back in London and settled in, he’s still feeling the love.

"There's at least 10 family and friends here every night,” said Cowan. “There’s 30 others I know in the crowd because I get videos from them after the game. Everyone's supporting me.”

It’s understandable with the whirlwind he’s experienced that his production may have suffered with his junior team. However, he’s now found his game with one-third of the OHL season remaining.

“I’m hounding more pucks and playing a 200-foot game,” said Cowan, who is second in the league with four shorthanded goals.

He continued, “Good defence leads to offence, and I’m just capitalizing on my chances. Scoring in practice translates to the games, and we've been playing some good hockey of late.”

Lately he’s been taking his own game, and his team’s to the next level.